Holiday Market Is Back At Burlap Rustic Chic

It's the boutique's second year hosting its annual holiday showroom

FARGO, N.D. — It may only be the beginning of November, but it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas inside one Fargo boutique.

After a year of prepping, Burlap Rustic Chic is putting on its second annual holiday market.

The two–day event shows off various holiday decor, from ornaments and signs to pillows and candles.

The shop owner says she aims to bring more whimsical things to the market than what other retailers offer.

“What’s so nice to hear is people say there’s just nothing like this. So, it’s just many small businesses put into one,” says Burlap owner Mary Sue Ohlhauser.

Burlap partners with local designers and artists to re-purpose vintage items and put together the showroom.

The event is one week before Fargo’s “Homes for the Holidays” tour next Sunday, which Burlap also participates in.