Man Hurt After Pickup Crashes And Catches On Fire
OXBOW, N.D. — A Fargo man is hurt after his pickup went off Highway 81 just south of Oxbow, rolled and caught fire.
A passerby reported the crash Monday night around 7:30.
When deputies arrived, 38-year-old Wade Hedlund was already out of the pickup.
He was taken to a Fargo hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.