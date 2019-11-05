Man Hurt After Pickup Crashes And Catches On Fire

OXBOW, N.D. — A Fargo man is hurt after his pickup went off Highway 81 just south of Oxbow, rolled and caught fire.

A passerby reported the crash Monday night around 7:30.

When deputies arrived, 38-year-old Wade Hedlund was already out of the pickup.

He was taken to a Fargo hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.