President Trump And North Dakota Delegation Respond To Ambush In Mexico

Victims Have Ties To North Dakota And Oil Industry

1/2

2/2

Mexico’s foreign secretary says President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has phoned U.S. President Donald Trump to express condolences at the slaying of nine members of a religious community in northern Mexico, saying they were citizens of both nations.

33-year-old Rhonita Miller and her four kids, ages 8, 10 and 4-month-old twins, are among the dead.

They lived in Williston where the husband and father works in the oil industry.

President Donald Trump is calling for action in a tweet saying: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer retweeted the president saying: “North Dakotans share your outrage and sorrow.

Many members of the LeBaron family live and work in the oil fields of North Dakota and we feel a deep sense of loss. Let’s do something about this tragedy!”

Sen. John Hoeven (R) North Dakota said: “Mikey and I send our deepest condolences to family and friends of the Miller family. The senseless killing of these women and children is despicable. The ruthless violence of the drug cartels in Mexico is abhorrent, which is why our nations should work together to stop the violence at the border.”

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R) North Dakota said: “My heart breaks for this family. The loss and horror is unspeakable. Those who perpetrated this evil must be brought to justice. We are working to gather as much information as we can to ensure that that the survivors are being cared for in the best way possible under these circumstances.”

Tyson Williams, Stake President, Minot North Dakota Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy experienced by the LeBaron family. While the victims may not have been members of our faith, many of their extended family members are practicing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We extend our love and sympathy to the entire family and will be reaching out to assist them in any way possible.”

Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared this statement with media: “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that has touched these families in Mexico. Though it is our understanding that they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our love, prayers and sympathies are with them as they mourn and remember their loved ones.”

A GoFundMe account has been established for the families. You can find it here.