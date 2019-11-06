Fargo’s Elite Therapeutics hold auction after former owners’ home catches fire

FARGO, N.D. – A massage company shows being part of the Fargo community is a lifetime membership.

Elite Therapeutics is holding a silent auction on Facebook to help the previous owners recover some damages from a fire.

On October 29th the Sue and Trent Erickson had their home damaged in an Arizona fire. It happened months after moving to start a new life and now they have to rebuild from disaster.

“Sue and Trent Erickson were probably the most generous people you’d ever find, they would give you the shirts off their backs if you needed it. So now is our turn to give back to them, which is why we are so excited. And our community needs to rally and come behind them,” Elite Therapeutics & Health Partners Owner Shelle Hagen said.

The auction ends at 7:00 PM Wednesday.

Click here to donate to the Erickson’s GoFundMe.