LIVE: Haunted Costume Bash

Sure hope you haven't packed away your Halloween costume already.

It’s haunted by history, and some say by ghosts. And this weekend, it’s your chance to check it out in high style and for a great cause.

Bonanzaville is hosting a Haunted Costume Bash Saturday, complete with live entertainment and cash prizes for best costume, all at the historic site in West Fargo.

Best of all, they’ve changed their policy from advance-ticket sales only to regular ticket sales, so there’s still an opportunity to get in on the fun.

And when you do, you’re supporting one of the region’s best causes, one that KVRR is proud of be part of.

All proceeds from the event go to support the Honor Flight of ND/MN, which sends our region’s veterans free of charge to Washington D.C. to see the sights of the U.S. Capitol, and celebrate the freedoms so many of them gave so much to protect for us.

Honor Flight Organizer Bob Gregor joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to share why he’s completed 7 Honor Flights and counting, and what keeps him coming back for more.