Collin Peterson Hosts Town Hall In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation next stopped in Moorhead to meet with growers.

Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson hosted a town hall meeting.

The questions ranged from topics like crop insurance, yield prices and the USMCA.

The purpose of the town hall was to encourage farmers to voice their concerns and for their representatives to be able to respond to the issues facing them.

Representative Peterson says even though he voted for the Farm Bill he wishes it could have done more for struggling farmers.

“I think for the farmers it’s better to have a Farm Bill that’s certain and have it in law then have it hang out there and not know what it’s going to be so I made a decision to support this bill that I believe was not adequate,” Minnesota Representative Collin Peterson.

Peterson also says it’s a difficult year for farmers. He says prices have not been what they needed to be for the past couple years.