Chicago & Denver flights canceled at Fargo’s Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. – Several flights to and from Hector International Airport are canceled Monday because of snow.

Several United Airlines and American Airlines planes arriving and departing from Chicago’s O’Hare International airport have been canceled.

One United flight departing for Denver has been canceled.

To rebook a United flight, call 1-800-241-6522. To rebook an American flight, call 1-800-433-7300.

To see the status of all Hector International Airport flights, click here. The list only has flights scheduled six hours in advance.