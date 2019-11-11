Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Another Wounded in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D.–Police say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Williston that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Authorities say a 17-year-old male was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on possible murder charges.

Police responded to a report of gunshots about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and found the two victims behind a Cash Wise store. A witness told police he saw a man run off after he heard what he thought were firecrackers. Then he heard yelling and went outside to help the victims before first responders arrived.

Officials say the man who died is 19-year-old Matthew York. The man who was injured is 19-year-old Parker Haider.