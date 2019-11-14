LIVE: Dia de Los Muertos at International FM Potluck

Bring your loved ones a little closer with a beloved Mexican tradition for this time of year.

It’s one of Mexico’s best-loved holidays, and as we head into the holidays with our loved ones, one of the region’s multi-cultural organizations is shining a spotlight on it for all of us to enjoy.

The International FM Potluck is featuring a presentation about Dia de los Muertos at St. John’s Lutheran Thursday night.

Ana Magallanes Lopez, an NDSU PhD student who comes from Mexico, is speaking there about the holiday, which means “the days of the dead” in Spanish, and falls on November 1st and 2nd.

Those are the nights upon which the dead are thought to be allowed to travel back to the land of the living to connect with those they love on the other side.

Tonight at the church, participants will construct a traditional ofrenda, or altar, including flowers, sugar skulls, candles, and other items that traditionally commemorate dead loved ones with their family members and friends here among the living.

You can participate in the celebration there yourself with a remembrance of the people you love who have died, and by sharing in the potluck, which will also feature the cuisine of Mexico.

They’re not easy to find in our region, but Dia de los Muertos celebrations are common not only in Mexico, but in California, Texas, and other regions with a strong Latinx population and heritage.

Magallanes Lopez sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about Dia de los Muertos and what it holds for all of us on this very special holiday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/549481335878741/