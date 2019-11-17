Miltona Man Dies After Crash On Icy Road Near Alexandria
94-year-old Kenneth Karius of Miltona hit a parked vehicle along County Road 14
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A man died after a crash Saturday morning just north of Alexandria, Minnesota.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 94-year-old Kenneth Karius of Miltona hit a parked vehicle along County Road 14.
His vehicle ended up in the ditch and Karius had to be cut out.
He later died at a hospital.
The other driver was not hurt.
Roads were icy at the time of the crash.