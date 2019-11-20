LIVE: Hope Inc.’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

A beloved children's classic takes a new turn -- and changes the way we see its characters.

From international contenders in sled hockey to the stars of the softball field, you’ve seen them on our air kicking butts (including ours) as the accomplished adaptive athletes of Hope Inc.

But did you know they can act, too?

This weekend, you see it yourself, live on the local stage.

Hope Inc’s. mobility-challenged members are presenting the stage show “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” this weekend.

This time, famous lead character Charlie Bucket isn’t just in a wheelchair.

He’s also a girl.

Actress Catlyn Anderson and her mother, Laura, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in studio talk about adapting the script and staging for a mobility-challenged cast, about what it’s like to watch the children of the cast come into their own as performers, and the transformative nature of art for both actor and audience.

https://www.facebook.com/events/oak-grove-lutheran-school/willy-wonka-the-chocolate-factory/1447730665366456/