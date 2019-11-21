LIVE: Ski Season Starts

Snow machines are going full-blast for this weekend's big opening day.

It’s time to head back up the mountain!

Detroit Mountain, that is. The Detroit-Lakes based resort snow guns are going full blast Thursday, to take advantage of the sudden drop in temperatures that makes for the perfect winter recreation weather.

You can ski, fat bike, tube, snowboard and more starting this weekend and going throughout the winter season.

And best of all, this year, they’re looking to serve up your recreation with a side of charitable giving.

Detroit Mountain is partnering with a broad variety of lakes-area based nonprofits to raise funds and goods for the holiday giving season.

If you bring a donation, they’ll give you a discount on tubing sessions.

Detroit Mountain’s Megan Smith sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what’s fresh and fun for the winter outdoor recreation season and why it could be your best bet to fight seasonal holiday stress.