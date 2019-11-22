Scheels Hosts 6th Annual Ice Fest

The event has become a mecca for ice fishing fans.

FARGO, N.D.- The chilly weather didn’t stop anglers from stopping by “Ice Fest” at Scheels and purchasing items for their next trip.

Many have come to check out tackle and rods.

“We got a full showroom of pop–up ice houses, we’ve also got some more permanent models again from outlet recreation. If you’re looking to fish out something more interesting, we would recommend the snow bear, because that’s a pretty cool little unit. And then again, inside the tent we’ve got everything from tackle to augers, electronics, clothing, you name it we’ve got everything going on inside that tent,” says Caryn Olson, the event leader at Scheels.

Scheels says the success of the event would be nothing without the support of the customers.

“We love taking care of our customers, our customers are the ones that tell us what’s important for them, for our programming, we started this ice fishing event 6 years ago and we’ve really been impressed and excited about how our customers have embraced it. So, we’re just excited to continue to offer great programming like this. For free. Again, here in our parking lot.”

Adam has been attending this event for the past 4 years and says this is one of his favorites of the year.

“Love it. Absolutely love it. I look forward to this event every year.”

He says this event brings together a lot of people from different regions together.

“I think it’s great for the community. It brings a lot of people from a lot of surrounding towns that come in to the town to find these little events and go up for supper and shop local.”

He adds there is no better time to scoop up deals than here.

“You can find some killer deals on fishing rods and line, flip over houses, fishing rods. Anything related to Ice Fishing this is your time to buy right now.”

The event has $10,000 worth of giveaways that people can sign up for just for showing up.

Tomorrow they will have buckets and towels for the first hundred people.