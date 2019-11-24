Man Wanted For High Speed Chase Last Weekend Arrested In Moorhead
A person in Moorhead recognized 29-year-old Steven Foster due to media coverage
MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man involved in a high speed chase a week ago in Clay County is arrested without incident.
A person in Moorhead recognized 29-year-old Steven Foster due to media coverage and called authorities.
He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 40th Avenue South.
Foster fled a traffic stop last Saturday and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour before crashing his vehicle and running into a corn field.
He has active felony warrants in Cass and Clay Counties for drug-related offenses.