Man Wanted For High Speed Chase Last Weekend Arrested In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man involved in a high speed chase a week ago in Clay County is arrested without incident.

A person in Moorhead recognized 29-year-old Steven Foster due to media coverage and called authorities.

He was taken into custody at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 40th Avenue South.

Foster fled a traffic stop last Saturday and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour before crashing his vehicle and running into a corn field.

He has active felony warrants in Cass and Clay Counties for drug-related offenses.