How to eat healthy this Thanksgiving

FARGO, N.D. – Food comas after eating a lot of turkey and pumpkin pie and sitting in front of the TV may be in our future.

But there are a few ways you can be healthy this holiday season.

Dietitians at Sanford say that healthy eating during the holidays comes down to portion control, and altering recipes so that you can still have your favorites.

Typical holiday meals include a lot of sodium and fats Sanford says can be replaced with healthier spices and reduced fat alternatives.

“I think it’s important to be realistic with yourself too, and again, these are holiday’s that are meant to be enjoyed and we have food that we enjoy at these holiday times, and so focusing maybe on that weight maintenance versus the weight loss might be a little bit more realistic but yet allow you to still enjoy the holiday.” said Amanda Mack, a dietitian with Sanford Health.

She says it’s important to listen to your hunger cues and do not eat just for the sake of eating.