LIVE: Treacherous Thanksgiving Travel

Tips from the experts who come to your rescue.

Wednesday is one of the busiest days of the Thanksgiving travel week, followed by Sunday, and just to make things even dicier, a major storm system is set to roll in to the region late Friday.

That means North Dakota state troopers are getting ready for a major mess on the region’s roadways this holiday week.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said his team is getting ready for a meeting this morning with National Weather Service meteorologists to suss out the latest changes in conditions and figure out where the biggest trouble spots are.

The storm to come can be compared to the one that shut down schools and the interstate in October, said Niewind.

During that weather event, his troopers had to pull 125 people off the roads.

This time around, the state patrol is doing an “All-Hands” enforcement event to make sure every trooper who’s working this Thanksgiving weekend is there to help out drivers who get in trouble.

Niewind sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share some inside tips on what it tells you about the rest of the roads when the interstate’s shut down, and who the biggest offenders are when it comes to trying travel when it’s dangerous outside.