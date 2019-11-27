Woman Shot Inside South Fargo Home

Police Don't Believe Shooting Was Targeted

Fargo Police say a person got shot while they were inside a South Fargo home.

Fargo Police, Fire and FM Ambulance responded to the home in the 3800 block of 50th street south at 8:15 Tuesday night.

A victim in the upstairs level of a home said she felt a pain in her arm, then realized she had been shot.

First responders treated her at the scene for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say they don’t think the home was targeted specifically.

The shooting remains under investigation this morning.