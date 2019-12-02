LIVE: Afro-American Development Association

Connecting New Americans with new jobs, new teams, new... well, you name it.

The debate over the future of immigrants and new Americans has never been hotter than right now, both here in the Red River Valley and across the country.

Two local counties in North Dakota are deciding tonight whether or not they want to continue accepting new refugees, and there are ample voices on both the pro and the con side of the issue.

That’s all as one nonprofit that aims to develop and enrich the contributions of new Americans in the metro is looking toward Giving Tuesday as a way to get contributions that will keep their mission going.

Cani Adan is the Project Coordinator for the Fargo-metro-based Afro American Development Association.

He sat down live in studio to talk about the six years and counting the association’s been working to connect new Americans with employers in the valley who are hiring, to build a youth soccer league, address housing and crime issues, and other initiatives that affect all of us in the region.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/aadafm/