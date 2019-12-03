Mother Says Son’s Eye Damaged During Arrest By Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. — The mother of a Fargo man who was hit in the eye by a pepper ball fired by police says he’ll likely never regain full sight in his right eye.

Stephanie Patel says her 27-year-old son, Tyler, was told that damage to his retina was worse than first believed.

He was injured in early October after police responded to a call at a group home.

His mother says he suffers from emotional and mental health issues and she believes police should have handled the call differently.

Patel was arrested for terrorizing and preventing arrest, but has not yet been charged.

Stephanie Patel says she’s been in touch with Police Chief Dave Todd and expects to hear back from him after the first of the New Year.