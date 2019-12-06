Hector International Airport Showcases Local Singers

Free performances are held weekly for the public

FARGO, N.D. — Over the next few weeks, Hector International Airport will be more than just a place to get in and out of Fargo.

The ArtWORKS program hosted by the Arts Partnership is launching weekly musical performances by local artists at the airport’s cafe.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

Local alt-country singer David Allen kicked off the first performance.

12 artists of all music genres, including classical, country and jazz, will be performing now through January 15th.

“We know that music and art has a really calming effect on people, and so there’s a lot of anxiety and stress around traveling, particularly during the holidays, so I think this can be a piece of what helps alleviate some of that anxiety,” says The Arts Partnership CEO and President Dayna Del Val.

You can find the full schedule of performances on both The Arts Partnership and Hector International Airport websites.