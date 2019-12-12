Fargo Park District grooms cross country ski trails

There are eight different parks with trails

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park District has plenty of options ready for people to get in some fun winter exercise. Cross country ski trails have been groomed at eight different locations in Fargo.

There is a trail located at Edgewood Public Golf Course, Prairiewood Public Golf Course, Island Park, Iwen Park, Forest River Park, Lindenwood Park, Orchard Glen Park, and a new trail at Heritage Hills Park.

With the latest snow fall, the park district says conditions are ideal for cross country skiers

“We have gotten a really nice base of snow, so that allows us to come out with our snowmobile and grooming materials,” Fargo Park District enterprise director Carolyn Boutain said. “They have been working on it for the last couple of weeks in the snow to get that good pack. Fargo is a great place to do outdoor stuff and we have had a great snowfall.”

The trails are open now and starting December 21st, there will be a chalet open at Edgewood Park that includes ski and snowshoe rentals as well as a warming house.