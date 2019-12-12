Fargo shelter asks for community’s help in finding cats their forever homes

Cats Cradle says it will never euthanize its adoptable animals

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo cat shelter is assuring the community it will never euthanize adoptable animals after a local news outlet incorrectly reported it was considering it.

Cats Cradle co-founder Jill Frederick says no one from the shelter was interviewed by the news outlet for that story.

The shelter has been asking for community support and fosters as its recently seen an influx of stray cats.

They are caring for around 70 cats at the shelter with twice as many in foster care.

“We are a no-kill shelter. We treasure our cats. That’s why we opened eight years ago. We wanted to save cats, and any cat that comes to us is going to be our cat until he or she finds a forever home,” says Frederick.

You can donate to Cats Cradle in person or through this link: donate here.