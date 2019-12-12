UPDATE: Unconscious Man on I-29 Dies at Hospital

The driver was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks for medical evaluation.

UPDATE: The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of the Ford, identified as 51-year-old Erick Magnusen of East Bethel, died at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Additional NDHP troopers, Grand Forks Sheriff’s Officers and the Thompson Fire Department arrived at the scene to assist with medical treatment.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper performed CPR on an unconscious man who had driven off the road on Wednesday.

The trooper was traveling on I-29 south of Grand Forks when he noticed a white Ford F250 had driven off the northbound lane into the ditch.

When the trooper realized the condition the driver was in, he broke the window and began CPR.

