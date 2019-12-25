Shopper to deliver petition asking Target to get rid of plastic bags

MINNEAPOLIS – A frequent Target customer asks the Minneapolis-based retail giant to stop using plastic bags.

Theresa Carter plans to deliver more than 455,000 signatures to the corporation’s headquarters tomorrow, which is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The petition calls for Target to commit to eliminating plastic bags Carter says are “choking the earth.” She says other retailers including IKEA and Costco have already gotten rid of plastic bags.

A Target spokeswoman says the company has taken several steps to reduce its use of plastic.