Fargo-Moorhead Gathers At The Civic Center For The Menorah Lighting

Today is the fifth night of Hanukkah.

FARGO, N.D — Hanukkah is celebrated by kindling the Menorah on the first night.

They light one candle, adding additional lights each night.

After the lighting, the group celebrated with traditional songs and food.

The reason the 5th night of Hanukkah is a special night is because it’s the first night where the light is more than the darkness.

“The Menorah teaches us we should always be a light. And darkness cannot be vanished with stick or stones. By rather by kindling a small lamp, and the darkness runs away by itself,” says Rabbi Yonah Grossman, the Director of the Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota.

Chabad Jewish Center will be holding multiple Hanukkah events throughout North Dakota over the next few days.