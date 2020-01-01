Williston Man Dies In Crash Involving Two Semi Trailors
The crash happened about 6 p.m. Monday, 15 miles north of New Town.
BISMARCK, N.D. – Authorities say a crash in Mountrail County involving two semitrailers killed a 28-year-old Williston man.
The Highway Patrol says the semi that Jemond Petersen II was driving collided with another semi that was making a U-turn in front of it on state Highway 1804.
Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The patrol identified the driver of the other semi as 52-year-old Wesley Soper of Surrey.
He wasn’t injured.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.