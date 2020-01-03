Play of the Week Nominees: January 3rd

Sheyenne and Moorhead are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – On Tuesday, Sheyenne boys hosted Whapeton and it was only a matter of time before they showed off the height once again. Blake berg, who’s no stranger to mustang highlights here on KVRR, showed off his athleticism by slamming one down.

A few days prior on the ice over in Moorhead, Spuds’ Luke Gramer slapped one past the Rogers goalie with the help of a ricochet off a Rogers defender. It helped lift the Spuds to 5-1 win.

Those are your Chris Heisy play of the week nominees. Be sure to tell us who you think should be crowned this week’s winner on our website kvrr.com/sports or our twitter @kvrrsports.