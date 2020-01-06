Fargo Cass Public Health to Hold Flu Shot Friday Event

The North Dakota Department of Health says it is not too late to get a flu shot.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Cass Public Health hopes to increase flu vaccination rates with a walk-in Flu Shot Friday event on January 10.

The event is in response to the North Dakota Department of Health’s reported increase in influenza activity.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Linden Room at Fargo Cass Public Health. Flu shots will be available for anyone 6 months and older.

Those attending the event should bring Medicare or health insurance information.