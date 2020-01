Fargo Police K9 Falco wins premiere of America’s Top Dog

Courtesy: A&E

Fargo Police Officer David Cochran and his canine partner Falco compete on A and E’s America’s Top Dog.

Team Falco beat Team Dax in the third round. They win $10,000 and donate $5,000 to Spike’s K9 Fund and will compete in the finale.

Cochran and Falco have been partners for twice as long as the other four partners on the show and Falco was the oldest dog competing.