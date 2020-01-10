Police Searching for Suspect after Early Morning Pursuit

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Police arrested one person and are searching for another after an early morning pursuit on Friday.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and drove over the Kennedy Bridge into East Grand Forks.

The East Grand Forks Police Department continued the pursuit until the driver drove back into Grand Forks where the pursuit was terminated.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the 2400 block of Estabrook Drive. A perimeter was established and 24-year-old Hannah Azure was arrested. Police identified Azure as the passenger of the suspect vehicle.

Police are working to identify and locate the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.