LIVE: Comparing NDSU & LSU National Championships

Which Championship Season Is Really More Impressive?

LSU won the FBS National Championship Monday night. The Tigers beat the other Tigers of Clemson.

They capped off a pretty impressive season at 15-0, with quarterback Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy.

But when you look at the details, our NDSU Bison might have had the more impressive season.

For starters, our superstar quarterback, Trey Lance, is only a freshman. Burrow had three more years to practice his skills.

NDSU won 16 games this season. LSU could only muster 15.

And the mascot battle is no contest. How many tigers do you see roaming around Louisiana?

