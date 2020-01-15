Frostival Is Celebrating Its Fifth Year With Some Changes

Weather conditions postponed the event until next weekend.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The festival was a two day event but it is now being spread out to cover a course of six weeks.

This new change gives Fargo and Moorhead a chance to highlight what they’re doing instead of trying to do it all in one weekend.

“Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo is such a unique community in my opinion. We’re all very close and we’ve really grown up together if you will. Not too long ago we were all small communities and as we’ve grown and gotten bigger, we’ve realized there just needs to be more for our people to be doing and staying active all year round,” says Katie Ettish, the Events and Comm Specialist for the West Fargo Park District.

West Fargo is offering an open skate, music, sled parade and a hot cocoa bar with firepits and smores.