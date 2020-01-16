Detroit Lakes Drug Bust Lands Three People From Chicago Behind Bars

BECKER CO., Minn. — Three Chicago people were arrested in a drug bust in Detroit Lakes earlier this month.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a state patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle and a search turned up 196 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine and nearly $6,300 in cash.

38-year old David Verner, 57-year-old Vincent Verner, and 38-year old Pamela Hillard-Sikes are charged with first-degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.

A nearly month-long investigation that involved the selling of large amounts of heroin in Becker and Mahnomen Counties and on the White Earth Reservation lead to the arrests.