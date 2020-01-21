Man Severely Burned in Frazee House Fire

Authorities deemed the house a total loss.

FRAZEE, Minn.–A Frazee man was severely injured after a house caught fire on Monday.

The Frazee Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East Main Avenue.

Authorities say two dogs perished in the fire and the house was deemed a total loss. The 24-year-old man suffered severe burns and was airlifted to a hospital.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.