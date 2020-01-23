LIVE: Local Veterinarian Heads to Iditarod

A vet who's a veteran of the world's most famous dogsled race shares his experiences.

We know the training and performance routine of an elite athlete is pretty intense.

But from eating the equivalent of 20 to 25 Big Macs a day, to sleeping in piles of straw outdoors along the race route, you’ve never seen anything like the Iditarod.

It’s not only something local veterinarian Dr. John Reichert has seen for the past twenty years — he’s even helped facilitate it.

At 1,000 miles through the brutal Alaska wilderness, a route that goes all the way from Anchorage to Nome, the race is the final proving ground for countless racing dog sled teams from all over the country, including those who compete in Minnesota’s Beargrease race, which is coming up this weekend.

Reichert, who treats animals at Casselton Veterinary Service, is headed once again to the Iditarod race in March to help check and treat the many dogs who run the grueling route.

It’s something he’d wanted to do for some time, Reichert said, and when his kids got older and he had the opportunity, he went for it.

Reichert joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview about what it’s like on the Iditarod route helping to keep these elite athletes of the dog world healthy, happy and hot on the trail of the biggest prize in the dog sled racing world.