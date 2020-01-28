People get a taste of Scandinavia at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU’s 44th Annual Scandanavian Buffet was a another big hit.

Hungry people of all ages lined up for a buffet of lefse, lutefisk, rommegrot, and many more authentic Scandinavian dishes.

It is put on each year by NDSU Catering.

For many people, it’s a way to reconnect with their Scandinavian heritage.

“I’ve been to Norway, and my wife has been to Norway, so we have a connection with Norway and Norwegian people,” said Rodney Hayes, a first time visitor to the buffet, “My wife loves lefse, I’m not a big lefse fan, and it remains to be seen whether or not I’ll be a lutefisk fan. I’m here for the Rømmegrøt.”

The buffet was open to the public if you had a prepaid ticket.

The event is held every year in January.