Funeral For Young Shooting Victim To Be Streamed From Grand Forks Church

15-year-old Jonah Borth Was shot and killed Sunday in Northwood, North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The funeral service for the young man shot and killed Sunday in Northwood, North Dakota will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Grand Forks.

It’ll be streamed on the church’s website.

15-year-old Jonah Borth will also be honored by the Grand Cities Children’s Choir.

He had been a member along with his siblings over the course of the past 15 years.

A Dessert Cabaret Fundraiser will be held Saturday night at 7 at Hope Church with proceeds going to Borth’s family to help with funeral costs.

Bail was set earlier this week at $250,000 for 32-year-old Samantha Wilson who is charged with murder in the case.