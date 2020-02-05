Oscars Cheat Sheet: Best Supporting

And now for the fun category.

They call them the best Supporting Actor or Actress categories, which makes them sound suspiciously like a less-important version of Best Actor or Actress.

They might as well call them Best Wingman/Woman, or Best Sidekick while they’re at it.

But here’s the little secret the astute viewers among you may have already picked up on: not only do they often appear to be having way, way more fun than any of the nominees in the other categories, but they also quite frequently steal the entire movie right out from under everyone else’s nose.

Remember Jack Nicholson in “Terms of Endearment”? Javier Bardem in “No Country for Old Men?” Allison Janney in “I, Tonya?” Whoopi Goldberg in “Ghost”?

It’s a powerhouse category frequently riddled with performers who can open movies in their own right, and whether it’s because the pressure to do so is taken off or they’re simply better at mining a smaller screen time for a bigger opportunity, it’s definitely one of the most entertaining categories of the night.

North Dakota Film Society movie buff Scottie Knollin sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to dig into the tough task of picking the best of the best from what could be the best crop of talent of all this year’s awards.