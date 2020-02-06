Man taken into custody after search near Moorhead’s Romkey Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A federal fugitive is arrested after a brief standoff in Moorhead.

Authorities were investigating a suspicious person near Minnesota State University Moorhead around 12:30 on Thursday. A caller identified the man as 20-year-old Miguel Cooley, Junior.

Cooley barricaded himself in a relative’s apartment near Romkey Park. After failed attempts to get him to come out, officers used pepperballs in the bedroom he was hiding in. He finally gave up around 2:25.

Cooley was taken to Essentia Hospital and was taken to the Cass County Jail for an outstanding warrant of felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Cooley has a long criminal history including convictions for 5th degree assault, simple robbery and possession and sale of a small amount of marijuana.

Cooley’s father, Miguel Cooley Sr., was recently sentenced to 35 years in prison for a drive by murder at McDonald’s in Fargo in 2018.