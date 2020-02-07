Fargo Police Investigate Southside Shooting
FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police were dispatched to the 5100 block of Amber Valley Parkway South after receiving multiple reports of gunshots Thursday night.
Officers arrived and set up a perimeter and checked to see if there were any victims.
No one was injured. Officers interviewed several people and recovered shell casings from a handgun.
Witnesses said there was an argument in the parking lot and as a vehicle left someone shot at the car.
There was damage to multiple garages and vehicles that belonged to tenants of the apartment complex.
There have been no arrests.