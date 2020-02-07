Fargo Police to Hold Moszer Flag Ceremony Feb. 11

Officer Jason Moszer was killed in the line of duty on February 11, 2016.

FARGO, N.D.–A flag ceremony in remembrance of Officer Jason Moszer will be held on February 11 at 9 a.m.

The Fargo Honor Guard will conduct the ceremony with remarks from Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

The ceremony will be held in the public entrance parking lot on the west side of the Fargo Police Department building.