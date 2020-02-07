LIVE: Red River Market and Giving Hearts Day

Cozy up with a community event that feeds the soul as well as the stomach.

It’s a long time until growing season starts up again, but the Red River Market is here to give us a way to grow the warm fuzzy feelings in our hearts just in time for Giving Hearts Day.

This weekend, they’re holding a Winter Farmer’s Market at the Moorhead Center Mall with goods from local makers, including cookie-decorating kits for your kids and locally-produced dog treats for the ones with fur.

The Red River Market’s Simone Wai joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview to talk about the non-profit’s efforts to raise $18,000 for Giving Hearts Day in order to continue presenting their live music, family activities, art, food and beverage events that connect our community with local food sources year-round.