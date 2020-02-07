Oscars Cheat Sheet: Best Picture

It's a big field. Let us whittle it down for you.

Take a deep breath.

It’s the final segment of our weeklong Oscars preview stories, and we saved the biggest category for last.

The Best Picture category has run the gamut through the years from the controversial to the acclaimed to the just plain inexplicable.

And this year, we’re trying to clear up the confusion.

The North Dakota Film Society’s Scottie Knollin is sharing his cinematic wisdom with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker in a sit-down studio interview to get you ready for Oscars Sunday.

Will “Parasite” suck all the luck out of the room? Will Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” get its fairy tale ending? Or will “Joker” be the wild card winner?

Check it out… and don’t forget to share your predictions with us.