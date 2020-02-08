Fire breaks out at UND West Hall laundry facility

There were no injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Crews responded to a fire at UND’s West Hall at 3530 University Avenue around 11 o’clock Friday night.

When crews arrived, the building had been evacuated.

They put out the fire in a clothes dryer.

Fire and smoke damage was contained to the laundry area.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

There were no injuries.

Those living in the hall were able to go back inside once the fire department had cleared the scene.