Local event helps teens find perfect prom dress at no cost

MOORHEAD, Minn.- It’s an event that high-schoolers look forward to all year.

“I’m shaking with like excitemen,” says Mersadi Greene, a Senior at Moorhead High School.

It celebrates the closing of one chapter, and the opening of another.

“Just going and creating new memories with friends,” she says.

Mersadi Greene is Senior at Moorhead High School and is looking for the perfect dress that she can dance the night away in.

This was her first time attending the event and she didn’t know what to expect.

“I was nervous they weren’t going to have my size, or I was going to end up being too picky,” Mersadi says.

The Co-Founder and Organizer of “If the dress fits” wanted to make sure the dresses would cover all girls no matter size.

“For the teens that are coming, we have sizes 0- 26 dresses so we have pretty much any style you can imagine. All the different colors and fashion, we also have some shoes that were donated, so a lot of fun stuff here,” says Ashley Arntson, the Co-Founder of “If the dress fits”

She started the non-profit because she says not being able to afford a prom dress shouldn’t prevent anyone from attending prom.

“There’s so many High Schools and so many teens currently going to prom, you need to have a big inventory, you need to have these types of events, to make sure that everyone can actually go to prom,” she says.

Mersadi ended up choosing a one shoulder blue gown with lace.

She says she would donate the dress after using it at her prom, so that others can feel as beautiful as she did when she first tried her dress on.

“I wanna give people the bigger, more opportunity for others to find a dress they would wanna wear,”she says.

She adds there should be more events like these in the area, because every girl should be able to feel their most beautiful on one of the most important nights of their life.