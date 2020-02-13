Natural Pet Center hosts animal-loving charities for Giving Hearts Day

CATS Cradle Shelter, Minn-Kota Paaws and 4 Luv of Dog Rescue are still accepting online donations

FARGO, N.D. — Natural Pet Center in Fargo is hosting three animal-loving charities at its store for Giving Hearts Day.

CATS Cradle Shelter, Minn-Kota Paaws and 4 Luv of Dog Rescue are accepting in-person and online donations all day.

Those who stop in to donate in person get free gifts like doggy treats and gift cards.

They also get the chance to cuddle six-week old puppies who will be up for adoption by the end of the month.

Those at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue say this is one of the most important days of the year for the shelter, as it relies solely on grants and donations to survive.

“It is kind of puppy fever! These pups will be available for adoption very soon. They were surrendered to the rescue with their mama and they did not have a home, and so we are happy to take them and find them forever homes,” says volunteer Kish Mackin.

You can still donate to these charities online at www.givingheartsday.org.