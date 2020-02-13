Sheriff Jesse Jahner gets “heartastic” haircut for a special cause

He's hoping to encourage the community to raise money for the Jail Chaplains

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a special haircut for a special cause.

As part of Giving Hearts Day, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner vowed to shave hearts into his head if the Jail Chaplains charity raises $100,000.

That would then be matched to equal a total of $200,000 for the organization.

Although the charity’s goal hasn’t been fully reached, Sheriff Jahner came through on his promise.

Will Dort of Skill Cutz Barbershop, the one shaving Sheriff Jahner’s head, is a returning citizen himself.

While serving time in the Cass County Jail, Dort made a connection with the Jail Chaplains and that support has continued since.

“We’ve had several people who have been successful by, through the work of the Jail Chaplains and to have him come back and show his success story by doing this was awesome,” says Sheriff Jahner.

The Jail Chaplains are roughly $30,000 away from their goal.