Body found inside home completely destroyed by fire

The identity has not yet been released

UPDATE — Grand Forks Police say a body was found at the scene.

The identity has not been released.

The case is still under investigation.

——————

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A home fire 5 miles north of Grand Forks broke out early Saturday morning, destroying the home completely.

Grand Forks Police say the homeowner has not been accounted for, and it’s unknown if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews say the home at the 8200 block of N 52nd St. was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 2 a.m.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.