Moorhead’s Veterans Memorial Walk of Flags honors presidents who served

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Veterans Memorial Walk Of Flags in Moorhead is celebrating President’s Day with a new addition: an ice sculpture.

The sculpture is meant to honor the 26 presidents who served in the military.

The public is always invited to see both the sculpture and veterans memorial, where each flag contains the name of a veteran.

The memorial can be found on the corner of 13th Street and 4th Avenue South.