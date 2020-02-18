LIVE: Unglued Craft Fest

Ten years of crafty goodness in the gorgeous Plains Art museum.

It’s back, and it’s bigger than ever.

Some of the most talented and creative characters in the region are headed out to share their wares with you this weekend.

It’s the Unglued Craft Fest.

Local makers are celebrating ten years of craft beers, baubles, and beautiful handmade goods at the Plains Art Museum.

Unglued founder Ashley Morken says part of what makes the show special, and what’s kept it thriving for so long in the region, is that the show’s organizers make a special effort to seek out vendors that offer something new and different for shoppers each year.

There’s even a young makers section featuring the craft work of children from the region, including a 7-year-old artist whose sculpted clay magnets raise money for local animal shelters.

The show features a preview on Friday with a DIY fun night.

Then, Saturday’s admission is free, and features a scavenger hunt, beer garden, workshops and more.

Morken joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview and demo of one of the DIYs, as well as some sneak peeks at the newest, niftiest goods to hit the market.

https://www.facebook.com/events/501025793865828/